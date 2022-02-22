UConn Upsets Villanova, Dan Hurley’s Ejection, Juwan Howard fight
Titus & Tate Episodes (25)
- UConn Upsets Villanova, Dan Hurley’s Ejection, Juwan Howard fight02-22-22 • 1h 19m
- Rutgers on the bubble, Texas leads ‘The Fraud Power Rankings’ & more02-18-22 • 1h 26m
- The Super Bowl Media Row Spectacular featuring Ed Orgeron & more!02-11-22 • 1h 46m
- Arkansas upsets Auburn, UVA shocks Duke, and Texas tops Kansas02-09-22 • 1h 22m
- Arizona tops UCLA, Duke-UNC preview, Shaq & The Fraud Power Rankings02-04-22 • 1h 15m