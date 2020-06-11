FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Judge orders 1 trial for 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
A Hennepin County District Court judge has granted a motion to join the cases of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd into one case.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Judge orders 1 trial for 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death
FOX
Entertainment
Judge orders 1 trial for 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death
Clips
Judge orders 1 trial for 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death