FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Trump and Biden spar in final presidential debate
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off the final presidential debate.
...
More
10-23-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Trump and Biden spar in final presidential debate
FOX
Entertainment
Trump and Biden spar in final presidential debate
Clips
Trump and Biden spar in final presidential debate