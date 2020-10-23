South Bay will build 300 housing units in four months as part of Project Homekey
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
San Jose is embracing the money and the message of Project Homekey which was originally meant to shelter homeless people during the pandemic. Mayor Sam Liccardo proudly talked about three new centers that will house 300 people in four or five months, which will cost $85,000 a unit... More
10-23-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
