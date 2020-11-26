FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
DeSantis discusses COVID-19 vaccine plan
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Governor Ron DeSantis says the most vulnerable people as well as frontline healthcare workers will be first in line to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
...
More
11-26-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
DeSantis discusses COVID-19 vaccine plan
FOX
Entertainment
DeSantis discusses COVID-19 vaccine plan
Clips
DeSantis discusses COVID-19 vaccine plan