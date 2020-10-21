FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Ballot verification and counting underway in Maricopa County as Election Day approaches
FOX 10 Phoenix
FOX 10's Matt Galka spoke with a Maricopa County Elections Department official, who detailed the process they have to verify each ballot before the ballot is counted.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Ballot verification and counting underway in Maricopa County as Election Day approaches
FOX
Entertainment
Ballot verification and counting underway in Maricopa County as Election Day approaches
Clips
Ballot verification and counting underway in Maricopa County as Election Day approaches