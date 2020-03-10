FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Election Day security
FOX 5 Washington DC
With the presidential election just five days away, DC’s mayor is warning of "mayhem" and "trouble," while the police chief says he has "concerns" over how people and demonstrators will react to the outcome.
...
More
10-29-2020 • 3m
Election Day security
FOX
Entertainment
Election Day security
Clips
Election Day security