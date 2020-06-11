FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
More than 6,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Florida on Thursday. While lower than summer numbers, it represents an upward trend in the state.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida
FOX
Entertainment
Spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida
Clips
Spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida