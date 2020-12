With emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine perhaps weeks away, the focus now turns to convincing Americans to get one. 'Project Warp Speed' became a hot topic during the presidential campaign, with Democrats casting doubt on the efficacy of a vaccine under a rushed timeline, while President Trump accused drug makers of suppressing the announcements of vaccine breakthroughs until after the election to hurt his re-election chances. Dr. Joel Zinberg, M.D. from the Competitive Enterprise Institute, weighed in on the challenges ahead when it comes to vaccinating a wary public.