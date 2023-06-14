Home
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Miami Marlins' Luis Arráez on chasing .400, the World Baseball Classic & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
06-14-23 • 22m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani leads the AL in HRs & has 3rd straight year with 20+ HR, 100+ Ks
06-14-23 • 20m
• • •
San Diego Padres trending up, New York Mets trending down & Subway Series begins! | Flippin' Bats
06-13-23 • 42m
• • •
Texas Rangers & Rays atop MLB Power Rankings, Corbin Carroll has a HUGE week & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
06-12-23 • 46m
• • •
Atlanta Braves & New York Mets WILD series finale, MLB Playoff Team Tiers & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
06-12-23 • 56m
• • •
How Yankees' Gerrit Cole became a star, heckling stories & more with John Smoltz | Flippin’ Bats
06-10-23 • 21m
• • •
