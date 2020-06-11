FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
90-year-old Minnesota election judge retires after 60 years
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
For the last 60 years, Gerry Zachmann has not only been going to the polls, she's worked at them as well.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
90-year-old Minnesota election judge retires after 60 years
FOX
Entertainment
90-year-old Minnesota election judge retires after 60 years
Clips
90-year-old Minnesota election judge retires after 60 years