Money Monster

Starring George ClooneyJulia RobertsJack O'ConnellDominic WestCaitriona BalfeGiancarlo Esposito

After a stock crashes unexpectedly, an angry investor storms a live broadcast and forces the host into a suicide vest at gunpoint.... More

2016 • TV-MA LSV • 1h 36m

Related Movies

New
Network Icon
New
Sicario

09-28-18 • TV-MA LSV • 1h 53m

New
Network Icon
New
Now You See Me 2

09-28-18 • TV-MA • 2h 4m

Network Icon
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

09-01-18 • TV-14 • 1h 44m

Network Icon
Joy

08-26-18 • TV-14 L • 1h 59m

Network Icon
Everest

08-24-18 • TV-14 V • 1h 53m

Network Icon
Selma

06-01-18 • TV-14 LV • 2h 5m

Network Icon
21 Jump Street

05-25-18 • TV-14 DLSV • 1h 43m

Network Icon
Furious 7

04-21-18 • TV-14 DLV • 2h 10m

Money Monster Clips

Network Icon
TRAILER: Money Monster

08-09-18 • TV-MA • 3m

  1. FOX
  2. Movies
  3. Money Monster
  4. Watch Money Monster