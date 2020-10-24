FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Volusia County sheriff pushing to create his own training academy
FOX 35 Orlando
A Central Florida sheriff wants to take charge of training his own deputies. He says it's to make sure they're being trained the right way.
...
More
10-24-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Volusia County sheriff pushing to create his own training academy
FOX
Entertainment
Volusia County sheriff pushing to create his own training academy
Clips
Volusia County sheriff pushing to create his own training academy