FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Burnsville football player reflects on her trailblazing journey to varsity
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
As the Burnsville High School football team takes the field for its last regular season game Wednesday night, one of the players will be reflecting on her unique journey in the sport.
...
More
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Burnsville football player reflects on her trailblazing journey to varsity
FOX
Entertainment
Burnsville football player reflects on her trailblazing journey to varsity
Clips
Burnsville football player reflects on her trailblazing journey to varsity