FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
NEW
Watters' World
Thanksgiving Quiz: Bethpage, NY
Jesse Watters travels to Bethpage to talk to the visitors about one of the most American holidays ever… Thanksgiving.
...
More
11-12-2020 • 4m
Thanksgiving Quiz: Bethpage, NY
Watters' World Episodes (4)
Saturday, October 31
11-01-20 • 40m
• • •
Saturday, October 3
10-25-20 • 41m
• • •
Saturday, October 24
10-25-20 • 40m
• • •
EXPIRING SOON
Saturday, October 10
10-11-20 • 40m
• • •
FOX
News
Watters' World
Season 10
Thanksgiving Quiz: Bethpage, NY