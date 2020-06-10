FoxNews.com
Ken Paxton defies calls for his resignation
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will not resign after top aides in his office said he should be investigated for bribery and abuse of office. A prominent member of the Republican Party called for him to resign.
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
