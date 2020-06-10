FoxNews.com
President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and what it means for the 2020 election
FOX 32 Chicago
Professor William Howell from the University of Chicago breaks down the impact of President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and how that could affect his re-election campaign going forward.
10-6-2020 • 4m
