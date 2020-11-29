Chatty Birds: Defense dominates in Falcons 43-6 win over Raiders

The Atlanta Falcons defense forced five turnovers in a 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Sudu Upadhyay and Mackenzie Engram breakdown the big win using social media reactions. Plus, a look at Younghoe Koo's big day, how Deion Jones lived up to his nickname and did Jamal Anderson curse the Raiders? Find out on a new edition of Chatty Birds from the Dirty Bird Report.