Detroit police ask for tips after 7-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit police are asking for information from the public after a 7-year-old girl died after being shot in a drive-by shooting on the city's east side Wednesday evening.
10-30-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
