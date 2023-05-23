Home
Jesse Marsch frontrunner for USMNT manager & will Balogun live up to the hype?? | SOTU
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (25)
05-23-23 • 1h 4m
• • •
Folarin Balogun commits to USMNT & Weston McKennie to Brighton? | SOTU
05-19-23 • 58m
• • •
Gio Reyna's super-sub impact & Jesús Ferreira to Napoli rumors? | SOTU
05-16-23 • 1h 12m
• • •
San Diego expansion club news, Leeds in trouble, Christian Pulisic to MLS?
05-11-23 • 1h 7m
• • •
Will Lionel Messi come to MLS & USMNT dealing with key injuries!
05-04-23 • 1h 14m
• • •
Weston McKennie's future with Leeds United, Tim Ream's injury & Peter Vermes on the hot seat? | SOTU
05-03-23 • 57m
• • •
