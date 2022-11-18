Home
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Aaron Judge vs Shohei Ohtani: AL MVP is finally crowned & Free Agent predictions LIVE on Flippin' Bats
11-18-22 • 54m
• • •
Cy Young Winners are Crowned: MLB Award Breakdown LIVE on Flippin' Bats
11-16-22 • 44m
• • •
Astros Take the Title: World Series LIVE Postgame Show on Flippin’ Bats
11-06-22 • 2h
• • •
Astros & Phillies: World Series Game 6 Preview LIVE from Houston!
11-05-22 • 37m
• • •
World Series: Batting Practice LIVE from Minute Maid Park!
11-05-22 • 1h 41m
• • •
Jeremy Peña leads the Astros to victory: World Series LIVE Post Game Show on Flippin’ Bats
11-04-22 • 30m
• • •
