Shohei Ohtani's weird start in Boston, on base streak, jacket problems & MORE! | Flippin Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Shohei Ohtani's weird start in Boston, on base streak, jacket problems & MORE! | Flippin Bats
04-18-23 • 13m
• • •
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr will return in MVP form, Panic time for Mariners? & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
04-18-23 • 31m
• • •
MLB icon John Smoltz on his Opening Day woes, rule changes, & World Baseball Classic | Flippin' Bats
04-17-23 • 24m
• • •
Atlanta Braves take the top spot in Power Rankings, Mets call up Brett Baty & MORE!
04-17-23 • 52m
• • •
Does New York have a new King, Top 3 HR celebrations & Top 3 weekend series | Flippin' Bats
04-14-23 • 49m
• • •
Beer sales drama, the Rays perfect start, a Texas sized matchup in the AL West and more LIVE | Flippin Bats
04-13-23 • 1h 1m
• • •
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
