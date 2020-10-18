FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
2 adults, 1 child transported after North Austin apartment fire
FOX 7 Austin
Two adults and a child were transported with serious injuries according to paramedics and 22 residents were displaced.
...
More
10-18-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
2 adults, 1 child transported after North Austin apartment fire
FOX
Entertainment
2 adults, 1 child transported after North Austin apartment fire
Clips
2 adults, 1 child transported after North Austin apartment fire