FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
NEW
The Doctors
S13 E15 Post-Pandemic Baby Boom! Losing Parents to Pandemic; Loveless Lockdown? TikTok Cleaning Sensation! Bikini-Clad Doctors?
A YouTuber making a difference; healthy food swaps: accountability.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-14 • 1h
The Doctors
FOX
Entertainment
The Doctors
Season 13
S13-E15 - The Doctors