FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Minnesota bars wind down operations on Friday as COVID-19 dial-back measures go into effect
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Minnesota bars were putting the caps on their kegs on Friday as new restrictions went into effect barring indoor service for at least four weeks.
...
More
11-21-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Minnesota bars wind down operations on Friday as COVID-19 dial-back measures go into effect
FOX
Entertainment
Minnesota bars wind down operations on Friday as COVID-19 dial-back measures go into effect
Clips
Minnesota bars wind down operations on Friday as COVID-19 dial-back measures go into effect