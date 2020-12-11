FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
The P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers look to build on big win versus Illinois
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
After a slow start to the year, the Gophers came roaring back in Week 3 with a big win versus Illinois. Now, Minnesota is looking to build on that momentum versus Iowa.
...
More
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 20m
The P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers look to build on big win versus Illinois
FOX
Entertainment
The P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers look to build on big win versus Illinois
Clips
The P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers look to build on big win versus Illinois