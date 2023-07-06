Home
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Early MLB Trade Deadline Preview, Shohei Ohtani’s Future & more with Ken Rosenthal | Flippin’ Bats
06-07-23 • 25m
• • •
Marlins & Pirates on the rise, Cardinals continue to struggle, & Name that Team | Flippin’ Bats
06-06-23 • 40m
• • •
Elly De La Cruz Nears Big Leagues, Power Rankings, Team of the Month & MORE!
06-05-23 • 51m
• • •
Blue Jays Alek Manoah's struggles, pitchers reaching 300 wins & more with John Smoltz | Flippin Bats
06-03-23 • 13m
• • •
New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers BIG weekend series & Twitter Questions
06-02-23 • 56m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) & Aaron Judge lead the MVP race, next pitcher to 300 wins & MORE | Flippin Bats
06-01-23 • 39m
• • •
