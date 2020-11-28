FoxNews.com
Arizona Peace Trail Adventure offers a look at Arizona's history
FOX 10 Phoenix
The trail is one of the longest and most picturesque trails in the entire U.S., and it stretches from Bullhead City to Yuma. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
11-28-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
