FOX 35 Exclusive: Interview with FOX News investigative reporter who uncovered new evidence in Jennifer Kesse's disappearance

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. FOX 35 Exclusive: Interview with FOX News investigative reporter who uncovered new evidence in Jennifer Kesse's disappearance
  4. Clips
  5. FOX 35 Exclusive: Interview with FOX News investigative reporter who uncovered new evidence in Jennifer Kesse's disappearance