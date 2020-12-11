FoxNews.com
Suspect arrested in murder of Lakeland couple
FOX 35 Orlando
Lakeland police have announced an arrest in the murders of Edith and David Henderson, who were found dead in their home Tuesday. Edith Henderson, formerly Edith Yates, 67, served as a commissioner from 2006 until 2018.
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
