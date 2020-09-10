FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Construction workers killed in DUI crash
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
The Florida Highway Patrol says a man was driving drunk when he hit and killed a construction worker on I-75 and fled the scene.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Construction workers killed in DUI crash
FOX
Entertainment
Construction workers killed in DUI crash
Clips
Construction workers killed in DUI crash