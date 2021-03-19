Watch Free seriesDetail
Kat, Randi and Oscar all try to make amends for mistakes they made.

Published 03-26-21 • 22m

Two new teams of contestants attempt to figure out the hidden talents of mystery performers.

Published 03-25-21 • 43m

Elizabeth Vargas breaks down some of the toughest cases in the pursuit of justice.

Published 03-23-21 • 43m

Linda's new routine of diet and exercise gives her gastrointestinal trouble.

Published 03-22-21 • 22m

Judy asks Alyson to help her with an exciting opportunity to lead an art project at school.

Published 03-22-21 • 22m

A secret from Flanders' past is revealed; a never-before-seen room in the Simpson home.

Published 03-22-21 • 22m

Jenny spends the weekend away at a wild bachelorette party with Brenda.

Published 03-21-21 • 22m

Mandy and Kyle decide to have a home birth -- at Mike and Vanessa's.

Published 03-19-21 • 21m

Kat asks Max to help her learn how to salsa dance to impress Oscar.

Published 03-19-21 • 22m

The chefs compete in the inaugural Spell's Kitchen word scramble challenge and cook-off.

Published 03-19-21 • 43m

Contestants guess performers' hidden talents, based only on their first impressions and a few clues.

Published 03-18-21 • 43m

The second group of celebrities debuts another set of all-new jaw-dropping costumes.

Published 03-18-21 • 43m

Retired cold case investigator Paul Holes and trial lawyer Yodit Tewolde join the search.

Published 03-16-21 • 43m

Stewie gets a mail order bride; Peter and Chris become addicted to free hotel breakfast buffets.

Published 03-15-21 • 22m

When Linda and Tina go to the shoe store, Gene is accidentally left home alone.

Published 03-15-21 • 22m

Judy asks her crush to the most romantic dance of the school year; Beef's brother visits.

Published 03-15-21 • 22m

Homer tries to reunite his favorite band from his youth, but J.J. Abrams beats him to it.

Published 03-15-21 • 22m

Jenny and Wayne persuade Betty to get a job; Violet and David attempt to recruit a new friend.

Published 03-14-21 • 22m

On the eve of her birthday, Vanessa refuses to believe that she needs to slow down.

Published 03-12-21 • 22m

Kat offers to help her and discovers an unexpected secret about Daniel's past.

Published 03-12-21 • 22m

The red team and blue team must each create five different types of burger.

Published 03-12-21 • 43m

Contestants must spot a fire dancer, spider wrangler, gospel singer and a contortionist.

Published 03-11-21 • 43m

Group A performs as guest host Niecy Nash takes the stage, along with the panelists.

Published 03-11-21 • 45m

On Nic's first day back at Chastain, the man who attacked her is admitted to the ER.

Published 03-10-21 • 44m

Carlos finds himself working on a case with his Texas Ranger father.

Published 03-09-21 • 44m

The 118 are called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit with the passengers.

Published 03-09-21 • 44m

Stewie designs a "Terminator" Peter robot to destroy Lois for trying to feed him broccoli.

Published 03-08-21 • 22m

Bob and Linda are haunted by a lie they told the kids about their beloved stuffed animal.

Published 03-08-21 • 22m

Cletus becomes a singing sensation; Homer becomes a new man; Cletus turns against his fans.

Published 03-08-21 • 22m

Jenny takes over as Mayor Webb's campaign manager for reelection against Betty.

Published 03-08-21 • 22m

Mike's willpower is put to the test when Vanessa challenges him to go vegetarian for a week.

Published 03-05-21 • 22m

When Carter helps Kat get elected to the local business council, a rift forms in their friendship.

Published 03-05-21 • 21m

The chefs learn that the challenge for the day is going to be the iconic blind taste test.

Published 03-05-21 • 43m

Eight new contestants are put to the test.

Published 03-04-21 • 43m

Eight new contestants are put to the test.

Published 03-04-21 • 43m

Malcolm focuses on a case in which a famous plastic surgeon is murdered.

Published 03-03-21 • 44m

Conrad must help his former Army commander who is stranded and wounded in the forest.

Published 03-03-21 • 44m

A funeral where another dead body crashes the burial; an MRI goes haywire.

Published 03-02-21 • 44m

A man gets pinned under a Humvee; a garage band rocks out too hard.

Published 03-02-21 • 44m

After attending a baseball game, Peter and Chris are inspired to start a memorabilia business.

Published 03-01-21 • 22m

