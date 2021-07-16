Latest Free Episodes
- MasterChef Legends: Watch Free
- Full Season Free: Crime Scene Kitchen
- Prodigal Son | Watch Free Episodes
- The Masked Singer | Watch Free Episodes
- 9-1-1 | Watch Free Episodes
- America’s Most Wanted | Watch Free Episodes
- The Great North | Watch Free Episodes
- Game of Talents | Watch Free Episodes
- Call Me Kat | Watch Free Episodes
- Family Guy | Watch Free Episodes
- Fox Soul | Watch Free Episodes
- 9-1-1 Lone Star | Watch Free Episodes
- Bob’s Burgers | Watch Free Episodes
- The Resident | Watch Free Episodes
- Divorce Court | Watch Free Episodes
- Hell’s Kitchen | Watch Free Episodes
- Duncanville | Watch Free Episodes
- Last Man Standing | Watch Free Episodes
- The Simpsons | Watch Free Episodes
- 24 Hours to Hell And Back | Watch Free Episodes
- Name That Tune | Watch Free Episodes
- The Masked Dancer | Watch Free Episodes
- Bless the Harts | Watch Free Episodes
- Strange Inheritance | Watch Free Episodes
The game gets physical as teams of fitness moms, male cheerleaders and lifeguards compete.
One team is declared the best in the crime scene kitchen and walks away with the $100,000 prize.
The top 10 home cooks take on a Californian mystery box challenge; guest judge Jonathan Waxman.
A competitive baton twirler; a forensic scientist; a Navy cryptologist; a pre-med student.
Contestants must build an exact replica of Will Arnett's Lego Lamborghini from memory.
Duncan hangs out with his grifter Uncle Stan, to the disappointment of Annie and Jack.
After Chief eats Jill's vibrator, he goes to the vet and ends up getting his own therapy group.
The remaining chefs compete in a tag team relay race competition; a "Cook For Your Life" challenge.
Contestants include a brother and sister, a grandma and granddaughter, and twin sisters.
The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new, delicious challenge.
Michelin Star chef Nancy Silverton challenges the home cooks with a fresh pasta challenge.
Annie takes Kimberly to work with her after she has a falling out with her friends.
The chefs cook up a different international cuisine against a chef from the opposing team.
The cooks must create a beef dish without knowing what cut of beef they will be cooking.
Duos are challenged to create a build from the foundation of one floating LEGO technic brick.
The restaurant is closed for chef Ramsay's daughter's 21st birthday party.
Olympic athletes, best friends and a mother-daughter team compete for a life-changing fortune.
Pastry chef Sherry Yard; the dessert challenge puts the spotlight on the home cooks' baking skills.
Contestants include a restaurateur, a librarian, a new father, an engineer and a mammal trainer.
Jing and Jack start a child birthday band together and Annie takes on managing them.
On July 4th, Honey loses herself in an epic game of frisbee with a new best friend.
Contestants include a professional stilt walker, a poker player and an aspiring astronaut.
The best dessert detectives move on in the competition, and the duo that falls short heads home.
The cooks are desperate to impress in their first elimination challenge.
A surfer; a creative director from New York; a self-proclaimed nerd; a dentist from Dallas.
The teams create wearable hats made entirely of LEGO bricks, then model their designs on the runway.
Honey and Chief go on vacation; Elsa runs group and has to deal with some unexpected developments.
With Betty's birthday coming up, the whole Hart family tries to figure out her age.
The final audition round of the season; guest judge Paula Deen.