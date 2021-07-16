Watch Free seriesDetail
Back to Watch Free
Latest Free Episodes
  • Latest Free Episodes
  • MasterChef Legends: Watch Free
  • Full Season Free: Crime Scene Kitchen
  • Prodigal Son | Watch Free Episodes
  • The Masked Singer | Watch Free Episodes
  • 9-1-1 | Watch Free Episodes
  • America’s Most Wanted | Watch Free Episodes
  • The Great North | Watch Free Episodes
  • Game of Talents | Watch Free Episodes
  • Call Me Kat | Watch Free Episodes
  • Family Guy | Watch Free Episodes
  • Fox Soul | Watch Free Episodes
  • 9-1-1 Lone Star | Watch Free Episodes
  • Bob’s Burgers | Watch Free Episodes
  • The Resident | Watch Free Episodes
  • Divorce Court | Watch Free Episodes
  • Hell’s Kitchen | Watch Free Episodes
  • Duncanville | Watch Free Episodes
  • Last Man Standing | Watch Free Episodes
  • The Simpsons | Watch Free Episodes
  • 24 Hours to Hell And Back | Watch Free Episodes
  • Name That Tune | Watch Free Episodes
  • The Masked Dancer | Watch Free Episodes
  • Bless the Harts | Watch Free Episodes
  • Strange Inheritance | Watch Free Episodes
Network Icon
The game gets physical as teams of fitness moms, male cheerleaders and lifeguards compete.

Published 07-23-21 • 43m

One team is declared the best in the crime scene kitchen and walks away with the $100,000 prize.

Published 07-22-21 • 44m

Network Icon
The top 10 home cooks take on a Californian mystery box challenge; guest judge Jonathan Waxman.

Published 07-22-21 • 42m

A competitive baton twirler; a forensic scientist; a Navy cryptologist; a pre-med student.

Published 07-21-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Contestants must build an exact replica of Will Arnett's Lego Lamborghini from memory.

Published 07-21-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Duncan hangs out with his grifter Uncle Stan, to the disappointment of Annie and Jack.

Published 07-20-21 • 22m

Network Icon
After Chief eats Jill's vibrator, he goes to the vet and ends up getting his own therapy group.

Published 07-20-21 • 22m

Network Icon
The remaining chefs compete in a tag team relay race competition; a "Cook For Your Life" challenge.

Published 07-20-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Contestants include a brother and sister, a grandma and granddaughter, and twin sisters.

Published 07-16-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new, delicious challenge.

Published 07-15-21 • 44m

Network Icon
Michelin Star chef Nancy Silverton challenges the home cooks with a fresh pasta challenge.

Published 07-15-21 • 42m

Network Icon
Annie takes Kimberly to work with her after she has a falling out with her friends.

Published 07-13-21 • 22m

Network Icon
The guys engage in a wild bachelor party organized by Raccoon.

Published 07-13-21 • 22m

Network Icon
The chefs cook up a different international cuisine against a chef from the opposing team.

Published 07-13-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The prize is doubled to a staggering $2 million.

Published 07-09-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new delicious challenge.

Published 07-08-21 • 44m

Network Icon
The cooks must create a beef dish without knowing what cut of beef they will be cooking.

Published 07-08-21 • 42m

Network Icon
A valedictorian, a former NFL player, an Army veteran, a CEO and a veterinary doctor.

Published 07-07-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Duos are challenged to create a build from the foundation of one floating LEGO technic brick.

Published 07-07-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The restaurant is closed for chef Ramsay's daughter's 21st birthday party.

Published 07-06-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Olympic athletes, best friends and a mother-daughter team compete for a life-changing fortune.

Published 07-02-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new challenge.

Published 07-01-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Pastry chef Sherry Yard; the dessert challenge puts the spotlight on the home cooks' baking skills.

Published 07-01-21 • 42m

Network Icon
Contestants include a restaurateur, a librarian, a new father, an engineer and a mammal trainer.

Published 06-30-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Jing and Jack start a child birthday band together and Annie takes on managing them.

Published 06-29-21 • 22m

Network Icon
On July 4th, Honey loses herself in an epic game of frisbee with a new best friend.

Published 06-29-21 • 21m

Network Icon
Both teams must work together to decipher recipes written in emojis.

Published 06-29-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Contestants include a professional stilt walker, a poker player and an aspiring astronaut.

Published 06-25-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Three teams of educators compete for charity.

Published 06-25-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The best dessert detectives move on in the competition, and the duo that falls short heads home.

Published 06-24-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The cooks are desperate to impress in their first elimination challenge.

Published 06-24-21 • 42m

Network Icon
A surfer; a creative director from New York; a self-proclaimed nerd; a dentist from Dallas.

Published 06-23-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The teams create wearable hats made entirely of LEGO bricks, then model their designs on the runway.

Published 06-23-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Annie refuses to remove the parking boot from the mayor's SUV.

Published 06-22-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Honey and Chief go on vacation; Elsa runs group and has to deal with some unexpected developments.

Published 06-22-21 • 22m

Network Icon
The chefs must make brunch for 60 hungry Caesars Palace employees.

Published 06-22-21 • 43m

With Betty's birthday coming up, the whole Hart family tries to figure out her age.

Published 06-20-21 • 22m

Network Icon
The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new delicious challenge.

Published 06-17-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The final audition round of the season; guest judge Paula Deen.

Published 06-17-21 • 42m

Network Icon
Teams build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake.

Published 06-16-21 • 43m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Watch Free
  4. Clips