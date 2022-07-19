Watch Free
Two teachers try to take down 10 songs for $1 million.

Published 07-19-22 • 43m

The top 18 travel to the U.S. Coast Guard base in Los Angeles for the first team challenge.

Published 06-30-22 • 42m

Teams of mothers and daughters compete.

Published 06-28-22 • 43m

This season's youngest singer and a father with a falsetto take on the Million Dollar Challenge.

Published 06-28-22 • 43m

Duncan gets a job and starts contributing to the household budget; Jack wants to impress his dad.

Published 06-27-22 • 22m

Cocktail connoisseur Shaun O'Neale gives the chefs their first mystery box challenge.

Published 06-23-22 • 42m

A big sister-little brother duo, best friends and a pair of teachers compete.

Published 06-21-22 • 43m

A contestant faces two imporant decisions; a baker finds that remembering lyrics is not easy.

Published 06-21-22 • 43m

Jack takes over a music store from his old friend Ronnie; Duncan learns how to be a sign spinner.

Published 06-20-22 • 22m

All 20 chefs must cook something inspired by the dish that originally sent them home.

Published 06-16-22 • 42m

Teams test their musical knowledge.

Published 06-14-22 • 43m

A new set of contestants competes.

Published 06-14-22 • 43m

Yangzi becomes addicted to his new phone; Kimberly discovers secrets about the town's residents.

Published 06-13-22 • 22m

Duncan and his friend fight over Duncan's neck brace to get out of gym.

Published 06-13-22 • 22m

With only six aprons left, the judges give a lucky few chefs a chance to return to the kitchen.

Published 06-09-22 • 42m

Teams battle to take home the second $1 million prize.

Published 06-07-22 • 43m

An over-the-top thrill-seeker risks $1 million as she sings her way through hit songs.

Published 06-07-22 • 43m

Duncan sees Annie naked and visits a hypnotist to erase the memories; Jack throws big deck parties.

Published 06-06-22 • 22m

A "Jurassic World Dominion"-themed episode; actor Chris Pratt; Blue, the velociraptor.

Published 06-06-22 • 22m

When Kelly's father puts her in charge of the Flatch Christmas celebration, disaster ensues.

Published 05-27-22 • 22m

Kelly accidentally gets involved in a green juice pyramid scheme; Father Joe helps Shrub get into college.

Published 05-27-22 • 22m

Four new contestants compete.

Published 05-25-22 • 43m

Four new contestants compete; players must name a series of tunes from the movies.

Published 05-25-22 • 43m

Peter attends a business conference; Stewie helps Chris prepare for his role in "Romeo and Juliet."

Published 05-23-22 • 22m

Tina's family find out what she's up to when they read her erotic friend fiction.

Published 05-23-22 • 21m

The Tobins spend Father's Day weekend at an RV park; Judy thinks she's found a new love.

Published 05-23-22 • 22m

After Homer teaches Bart to admire his dad, a magical, singing janitor changes everything.

Published 05-23-22 • 22m

Kelly and Shrub get lost in the woods on her birthday; Cheryl, Mandy, Nadine and Father Joe decide to host a séance.

Published 05-20-22 • 22m

While Shrub thrives at his new job and Kelly gets a role in the car lot's commercial, Father Joe begins to miss having them around.

Published 05-20-22 • 22m

The winner from each of the three final rounds compete head-to-head in the Season 7 finale.

Published 05-19-22 • 43m

Contestants must name songs from the 1980s and 1990s.

Published 05-18-22 • 43m

Conrad contemplates his future; Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity.

Published 05-18-22 • 44m

Strand and the 126 come together when one of their own is trapped after a building explosion.

Published 05-17-22 • 44m

Members of the 118 attempt to rescue a wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him.

Published 05-17-22 • 44m

The guys' physical prowess is tested at Mayor West's dude ranch.

Published 05-16-22 • 22m

Tina's new shirt is ridiculed by Tammy and Jocelyn in a Wagstaff News segment called "Wow or Weird."

Published 05-16-22 • 22m

A new indoor water park is opening in Lone Moose, and all of the Tobins want to go, except for Wolf.

Published 05-16-22 • 22m

Grampa finds himself in a pickle when his hidden hamburger past comes back to haunt him.

Published 05-16-22 • 22m

Shrub gets a new job detailing cars; Cheryl and Mandy bond over a day of playing hooky.

Published 05-13-22 • 22m

It's time for the finale, as three teams build whatever they want; a team wins the $100,000 prize.

Published 05-12-22 • 44m

