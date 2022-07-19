Latest Free Episodes
- Latest Free Episodes
- Crime Scene Kitchen | Watch Free Episodes
- The Masked Singer | Watch Free Episodes
- 9-1-1 | Watch Free Episodes
- The Great North | Watch Free Episodes
- Game of Talents | Watch Free Episodes
- Call Me Kat | Watch Free Episodes
- Family Guy | Watch Free Episodes
- Fox Soul | Watch Free Episodes
- 9-1-1 Lone Star | Watch Free Episodes
- Bob’s Burgers | Watch Free Episodes
- The Resident | Watch Free Episodes
- Divorce Court | Watch Free Episodes
- Hell’s Kitchen | Watch Free Episodes
- Duncanville | Watch Free Episodes
- The Simpsons | Watch Free Episodes
- Strange Inheritance | Watch Free Episodes
Two teachers try to take down 10 songs for $1 million.
The top 18 travel to the U.S. Coast Guard base in Los Angeles for the first team challenge.
This season's youngest singer and a father with a falsetto take on the Million Dollar Challenge.
Duncan gets a job and starts contributing to the household budget; Jack wants to impress his dad.
Cocktail connoisseur Shaun O'Neale gives the chefs their first mystery box challenge.
A contestant faces two imporant decisions; a baker finds that remembering lyrics is not easy.
Jack takes over a music store from his old friend Ronnie; Duncan learns how to be a sign spinner.
All 20 chefs must cook something inspired by the dish that originally sent them home.
Yangzi becomes addicted to his new phone; Kimberly discovers secrets about the town's residents.
With only six aprons left, the judges give a lucky few chefs a chance to return to the kitchen.
An over-the-top thrill-seeker risks $1 million as she sings her way through hit songs.
Duncan sees Annie naked and visits a hypnotist to erase the memories; Jack throws big deck parties.
A "Jurassic World Dominion"-themed episode; actor Chris Pratt; Blue, the velociraptor.
When Kelly's father puts her in charge of the Flatch Christmas celebration, disaster ensues.
Kelly accidentally gets involved in a green juice pyramid scheme; Father Joe helps Shrub get into college.
Four new contestants compete.
Peter attends a business conference; Stewie helps Chris prepare for his role in "Romeo and Juliet."
Tina's family find out what she's up to when they read her erotic friend fiction.
The Tobins spend Father's Day weekend at an RV park; Judy thinks she's found a new love.
After Homer teaches Bart to admire his dad, a magical, singing janitor changes everything.
Kelly and Shrub get lost in the woods on her birthday; Cheryl, Mandy, Nadine and Father Joe decide to host a séance.
While Shrub thrives at his new job and Kelly gets a role in the car lot's commercial, Father Joe begins to miss having them around.
The winner from each of the three final rounds compete head-to-head in the Season 7 finale.
Conrad contemplates his future; Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity.
Strand and the 126 come together when one of their own is trapped after a building explosion.
Members of the 118 attempt to rescue a wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him.
Tina's new shirt is ridiculed by Tammy and Jocelyn in a Wagstaff News segment called "Wow or Weird."
A new indoor water park is opening in Lone Moose, and all of the Tobins want to go, except for Wolf.
Grampa finds himself in a pickle when his hidden hamburger past comes back to haunt him.
It's time for the finale, as three teams build whatever they want; a team wins the $100,000 prize.