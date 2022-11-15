FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs. Iran

FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs. Iran

fs1
Wales contests IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in matchround two of Group B in the FIFA...
0:48
Lightfoot celebrates 3 years of Invest South/West with ground-breaking ceremonies in Austin
Invest South/West has garnered $1.4 billion in public, private and philanthropic investment commitments to-date.
Aired 11-15-22
3:24
Afternoon forecast for Chicagoland on Nov. 15th
FOX 32's Kaitlin Cody breaks down today's weather outlook.
Aired 11-15-22
2:53
New grant to house 500 women, their families
Mayor Eric Garcetti joined local and state leaders Tuesday to announce a $15 million state grant to house 500 women and their families in Skid Row.
Aired 11-15-22
20:36
"Anatomy of Envy" 11-15-2022
Unpacking jealously and envy -- there is a difference. Dr. Cassandra Bolar, relationship counselor, explains the difference between the two. Chandra Currelley, actress and former member of the SOS Band, talks about jealousy and envy in the world of show-business.
Aired 11-15-22 • TV-Y
9:22
New details emerge in Hutch's Jewelry murder-for-hire plot
Three of the four men involved in the murder-for-hire plot against an Oak Park jeweler appeared in court Tuesday. Bond for Marco Bisbikis, an attorney who is suspected of orchestrating the hit against Dan Hutchinson, was denied by a judge over fears he is a danger to the community.
Aired 11-15-22
0:18
Man wanted for damaging Boost Mobile store windows in argument
Atlanta police are trying to identify the male suspect in the video who they say damaged the windows of a Boost Mobile store.
Aired 11-15-22 • TV-Y
0:41
Illinois bill would create new felony for unlawful selling of fentanyl
The legislation targets the people who prey on those with drug addictions, saying they're poisoning the community.
Aired 11-15-22
5:00
Garth Brooks announces Las Vegas residency
The King of Country Music is headed to Sin City
Aired 11-15-22
1:14
Service with a smile: Amazon drivers the most attractive
A new survey says Amazon has the most attractive delivery drivers
Aired 11-15-22
7:12
Mass shooting expert talks University of Virginia shooting, other similar attacks
The fatal shootings of three students at the University of Virginia is just the latest mass shooting in America. Dr. Jaclyn Schildkraut at State University of New York at Oswego spoke with LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow about the rise in these killings.
Aired 11-15-22
4:10
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and KTVU is highlighting an organization that's aiming to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation hopes to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs.
Aired 11-15-22 • TV-Y
2:27
A snowy, rainy, wintery Tuesday
The rest of the week doesn't get much better... plan on the cold sticking around!
Aired 11-15-22 • TV-Y

