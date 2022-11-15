FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs. Iran
Wales contests IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in matchround two of Group B in the FIFA...
Watchlist
Latest ClipsSee All
9:22
New details emerge in Hutch's Jewelry murder-for-hire plot
Three of the four men involved in the murder-for-hire plot against an Oak Park jeweler appeared in court Tuesday. Bond for Marco Bisbikis, an attorney who is suspected of orchestrating the hit against Dan Hutchinson, was denied by a judge over fears he is a danger to the community.
7:12
Mass shooting expert talks University of Virginia shooting, other similar attacks
The fatal shootings of three students at the University of Virginia is just the latest mass shooting in America. Dr. Jaclyn Schildkraut at State University of New York at Oswego spoke with LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow about the rise in these killings.