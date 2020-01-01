Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, on Thursday, April 9. The performances will stream live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Twitter @Verizon, Yahoo and Fios Channel 501. The events will also be available on these platforms for one week following the live stream.

Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to do what they can to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, buying a gift card to be used when businesses reopen or ordering a meal. Verizon will also donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses when the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE is used.

Verizon is also giving consumers as many ways to support small businesses as possible, including partnering with PayPal and Square to give Pay It Forward Live viewers the ability to support small businesses within the live streams.

Pay It Forward Live launched on March 26 with an intimate, at-home performance with Dave Matthews. Previous performers and partners also include FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill, Cizzorz, Pokimane, Marshmello and Ryan Tedder from OneRepublic. Additional artists and partners will be announced soon.

More information can be found at Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive.