TJ Watt is a professional football player who was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. TJ and his older brothers, JJ and Derek, grew up in Pewaukee, WI, and all three played college football at the University of Wisconsin. TJ began his college football career as a tight end, before switching to outside linebacker, due to injury. In 2016, his final season at the University of Wisconsin, TJ received First Team All-American Honors from Sports Illustrated, Second Team honors by the Associated Press, and was named First Team All-Big Ten. TJ was a 2019 NFL Pro Bowl selection and will begin his fourth NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in fall 2020.