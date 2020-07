DW

Derek Watt

Derek Watt is a professional football player who was drafted into the NFL by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016. Derek and his brothers, JJ and TJ, grew up in Pewaukee, WI, and all three played college football for the University of Wisconsin. While at Wisconsin, Derek was part of the team that won the Big Ten Championship in both 2011 and 2012. In 2020, Derek was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will join his brother, TJ, for the 2020-2021 football season.