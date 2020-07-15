Ultimate Tag
extended play: dome tag
Bonus race of Dome Tag from episode 8 of ULTIMATE TAG.

Published 07-15-20 • 7m

beach boy & rocket take on the ladies
It's the ladies turn to go up against Beach Boy and Rocket.

Published 07-10-20 • 2m

the flow & big deal dominate dodge tag
The Flow and Big Deal dominate Dodge tag after a rough start.

Published 07-10-20 • 1m

lauren is a hugger
Lauren gives The Kid a hug even after he tags her out.

Published 07-10-20 • 1m

luke dominates in dome tag
Luke finds a rhythm in dome tag.

Published 07-01-20 • 1m

kristel faces atomic ant
Kristen goes head to head with Atomic Ant, does she get away!?

Published 07-01-20 • 1m

emic has the hots for iron giantess
Emic has the hots for Iron Giantess after she tagged him out.

Published 07-01-20 • 1m

banshee makes the arena hers
Banshee dominates the arena!

Published 06-20-20 • 1m

justin has fun with revenge tag
Justin goes up against The Boss & The Flow, but looks like he might have a crush on The Boss!

Published 06-20-20 • 1m

with a few seconds left banshee goes down
Banshee & The Geek take on some fierce competitors, but only a few get away!

Published 06-20-20 • 1m

the flow dominates in under six seconds
The Flow dominates the playing field in record time!

Published 06-20-20 • 1m

extended play: dome tag
Check out an extended, bonus race from episode 2 of ULTIMATE TAG.

Published 06-19-20 • 5m

extended tag: dome tag
Check out an extended, bonus race from episode 3 of ULTIMATE TAG.

Published 06-19-20 • 6m

seany & dynamite have the ultimate feud
Seany goes up against here nemesis Dynamite, can she beat her?

Published 06-13-20 • 1m

flame dominates chase tag
Flame, a trained martial artist, goes up against the guys.

Published 06-13-20 • 1m

rocket & the kid easily tag their opponents
Rocket and The Kid aren't letting many of their opponents through.

Published 05-30-20 • 1m

the boss can't catch vanessa
The Boss tries her best to tag Vanessa but can't keep up.

Published 05-30-20 • 1m

geek takes blake to school
Geek goes after Blake and Don.

Published 05-30-20 • 1m

don comes back from an injury
Don comes back into the game unexpectedly after an injury.

Published 05-30-20 • 1m

geek tells jj about his tactics
Geek talks his tactics with JJ.

Published 05-30-20 • 1m

the flow takes over for horse
The Flow takes over for Horse and takes out Alex.

Published 05-30-20 • 1m

flow chases down thurman
Flow chases down Thurman.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

devon & thurman score for their team
Devon and Thurman both score for the team.

Published 05-20-20 • 28s

the flow takes on thurman
The Flow takes on Thurman.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

thurman takes a hard fall
Thurman takes a hard fall but it pays off in the end.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

thurman can't get away from horse
Thurman can't get away from Horse who corners him.

Published 05-20-20 • 25s

la flair gets the last laugh
La Flair gets the last laugh and pulls off Devon's tag.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

erica is no match for atomic ant
Atomic Ant takes down Erica.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

bulldog takes out aisha
Bulldog takes down Aisha.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

ultimate bloopers: tj watt
TJ's bloopers are the ULTIMATE in brotherly backlash.

Published 05-16-20 • 1m

ultimate bloopers: derek watt
Derek's bloopers are the ULTIMATE in brotherly antics.

Published 05-16-20 • 1m

ultimate bloopers: jj watt
JJ's bloopers are the ULTIMATE in brotherly love. Take a break from the high-octane action to enjoy some laughs with JJ.

Published 05-16-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet the flow
Meet The Flow – one of the fastest men over objects on the planet.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet spitfire
Meet Spitfire, one of the fastest female free-runners in the country.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet la flair
Meet La Flair, a high-flying parkour superstar.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

la flaire hurdles through the course
La Flaire has no problem catching up with Na'eem.

Published 05-12-20 • 28s

na'eem struggles to escape big deal
Na'eeem tries hard to get away from Big Deal but it's not easy.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

lisa talks her strategy against iron giantess
Lisa talks what her strategy was against the Iron Giantess.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

iron giantess easily catches lisa
It's Iron Giantess vs. Lisa in this speed vs. power.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

the kid catches up to charlie
The Kid catches up to Charlie with ease.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

