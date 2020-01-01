Co-hosted by NFL superstar sibling trio JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, ULTIMATE TAG is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase.

Each week, competitors – who are everyday citizens and not professional athletes – must vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various epic, three-dimensional moving courses, all for one simple goal: don’t get caught. As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each heart-pounding game.

Chasing the contestants every step of the way are a variety of resident “professional” Taggers, each of whom has different strengths and abilities – from parkour to unmatched speed. These Taggers are intermittently released into the course, and only those contestants who can outlast them the longest will secure their place in the championship game and a chance at a huge cash prize.

ULTIMATE TAG is produced by Znak & Co. Natalka Znak, Conrad Green and Glenn Coomber serve as executive producers.