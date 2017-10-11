Tyrant is the story of an unassuming American family drawn into the inner workings of a turbulent Middle Eastern nation. Bassam ‘Barry’ Al-Fayeed, the youngest son of a war-torn country’s controversial dictator, returns to his homeland after a self-imposed decades-long exile in America. Upon his return, Barry, accompanied by his wife, Molly, and his kids, Emma and Sammy, is immediately thrown back into the familial and national politics of his youth.

With Barry’s father’s health in decline, everyone – his older brother Jamal, their mother Amira, their father’s top advisor Yussef, and even easygoing U.S. diplomat John Tucker – expect Barry to assume a more active role in both the family and the regime.