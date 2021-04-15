#TVForALL seriesDetail
Back to #TVForALL
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
  • Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
  • Women's History Month
  • Black History Month 2021
  • LatinX Heritage Month
  • Pride Month
  • All Clips
Prodigal Son’s Keiko Agena and LA restauranteur, James Choi, get together to talk about self-awareness, culture, and identity in 2021. As the Asian American community sees an increase in hate crimes, this reflective dialogue couldn't have come together at a better time. In Partnership with Upworthy

Published 04-15-21 • 4m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. #TVForALL
  4. Clips