Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
FOX Talent celebrates AAPI Heritage Month.
Prodigal Son’s Keiko Agena and LA restauranteur, James Choi, get together to talk about self-awareness, culture, and identity in 2021. As the Asian American community sees an increase in hate crimes, this reflective dialogue couldn't have come together at a better time. In Partnership with Upworthy