Tucker Carlson Tonight

Tucker Carlson TonightTucker Carlson Tonight

fncNew Episode Today | 5:00 PM
NEW

S2020 E217 - Thursday, October 29

On today's episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Tucker brqaks down the economic engine of the Biden family, along with Hunter Biden's documents suddenly reappearing.
Aired 10-30-20

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Veteran political journalist Tucker Carlson hosts this nightly series that bears his name. Fox News describes the show as an 'hour of spirited debate and powerful reporting,' with Carlson taking on issues that viewers care about. He is joined by guests to help him discuss issues that don't seem to get much coverage in other parts of the media. Regular segments include Carlson calling out political correctness that goes too far and putting overblown social media outrage in its place, all done in what the network calls 'his signature style.'

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. News
  3. Tucker Carlson Tonight
  4. Season 2020