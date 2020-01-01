Tucker Carlson Tonight
NEW
S2020 E217 - Thursday, October 29
On today's episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Tucker brqaks down the economic engine of the Biden family, along with Hunter Biden's documents suddenly reappearing.
Aired 10-30-20
Latest Episodes
- Latest Episodes
- Season 2020
- Latest Episodes
- Season 2020
Links
About the Show
Veteran political journalist Tucker Carlson hosts this nightly series that bears his name. Fox News describes the show as an 'hour of spirited debate and powerful reporting,' with Carlson taking on issues that viewers care about. He is joined by guests to help him discuss issues that don't seem to get much coverage in other parts of the media. Regular segments include Carlson calling out political correctness that goes too far and putting overblown social media outrage in its place, all done in what the network calls 'his signature style.'