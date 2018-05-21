Traffic Light was a comedy about how friendships and romances – though often difficult and sometimes messy but always worth the work – both enhance and complicate our lives. The series centered on three longtime friends and their attempts to navigate the demands of their relationships, and aired for one season on FOX in 2011.

Mike (David Denman), Adam (Nelson Franklin) and Ethan (Kris Marshall) have been friends since college, and the trio has seen each other through highs and lows. Now in their 30s, these men find themselves at very different stages in their lives.

Mike is a married lawyer who wants nothing more than to be a good family man to his wife, Lisa (Liza Lapira), and his young son, but he’s also desperately trying to carve out a little space for himself. Lisa understands this, which is why their marriage is a loving game of give and take.

Adam recently moved in with his girlfriend, Callie (Aya Cash), and is learning how vastly different “she comes over a lot” and “she lives with me” really are, especially when his girlfriend is an adventurous, straight-talking firecracker.

Ethan is the perpetual bachelor. He loves women, and when he’s in, he’s all in – at least for three weeks. Charming, genuine and hopelessly independent, Ethan is finding out that as he gets older, the pool of women who are willing to take things day by day is rapidly evaporating. Luckily, he has Carl, his beloved, long-suffering bulldog.

Traffic Light was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Keshet Broadcasting Ltd./Kuperman Productions. Bob Fisher, David Hemingson, Adir Miller, Elad Kuperman, Avi Nir and Ran Sarig served as executive producers. The series was adapted for American television by Fisher, and was based on the original Israeli series, Ramzor, by Miller. Chris Koch directed the pilot.