About the Show

Todd Starnes hosts a Starnes Country Christmas featuring Fox News Contributors Dr. Robert Jeffress and Dr. Marc Siegel and Southern humorist Shellie Tomlinson. There are also special musical performances from the Annie Moses Band and the First Baptist Church Dallas Choir and Orchestra.

The show, filmed in Dallas, Texas, is a throw-back to the great television Christmas specials of yesterday with secular and sacred holiday tunes – along with the nation’s largest Christmas Carol Sing-Along. And Dr. Jeffress reads the Christmas story.