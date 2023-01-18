Titus & Tate

Season 2023
Xavier Outlasts UConn, Good Guy/Bag Guy, and Farewell to the Frauds
FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier sit down to discuss the Xavier Musketeers' win over the UConn Huskies, and try to give a positive spin on UConn. Then it’s time for “Good Guy, Bag Guy, Kyle Guy, Cal’s Guy”. Next is a solemn “Fraud Power Rankings” with a farewell to the No. 1 Frauds in college basketball. They wrap up the show with shoutouts and closeouts, plus an extra special outro.
Trouble At The Top, Mike Brey Walking Away, and Should Houston Worry?
FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier are joined by Notre Dame alum Tyler Wojciak to discuss Coach Mike Brey’s upcoming departure, who could replace him, and their favorite moments from the Mike Brey-era. Next, they look at both #1 Houston and #2 Kansas losing this weekend, as well as the Purdue Boilermakers returning to #1. Then, Titus shares his takeaways from his visit to Ohio State and their victory over Iowa. They wrap up the show with shoutouts, closeouts, and thoughts on the NFL Playoffs.
Panic Button Season, Friday Frauds, & John Fanta
FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier kick off the show discussing some top teams freefalling lately and the state of Ohio State basketball. Then, FOX Sports’ John Fanta joins the show to talk about the moment he fell in love with college basketball, Xavier’s loss to DePaul, if he’s given up on the Arizona Wildcats, and an important life lesson. Next is the “Fraud Power Rankings”, and they wrap up the show with shoutouts and closeouts.
Kentucky Tops Tennessee, Purdue's Tight Win, & the Best Big East Coach
FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier return after a wild weekend of college basketball. They look at Kentucky’s big win over No. 9 Tennessee, plus Zach Edey and Purdue surviving their game against Michigan State. Then they wonder if Xavier’s Sean Miller is the best coach in the Big East Conference, and what’s happening with the UConn Huskies. Next, they discuss being out on Arizona, and Charleston being ranked #18. They wrap up the show with shoutouts and closeouts.
The Kentucky 'Please Go To Texas' Conspiracy, Frauds, & Panic Button | Full Episode | Titus & Tate
FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss being all-in on the Alabama Crimson Tide and if UConn fans should hit the panic button. Then it’s time for “Good Guy, Bag Guy, Kyle’s Guy, Cal’s Guy”. Next is the “Fraud Power Rankings”. They wrap up the show with shoutouts and closeouts.
A Big Night in the Big Ten, Pitino Power Rankings, and Friday Frauds
FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier kick-off the show with Purdue’s win over Ohio State and Iowa beating Indiana. Then they touch on possible coaches for Texas, plus Providence upsetting UConn. Next is the “Pitino Power Rankings”, and bonkers conference races. They wrap up the show with shoutouts and closeouts.
Purdue Upset by Rutgers (Again), Xavier Tops UConn, & the Tobacco Road Mistake
FOX Sports' Mark Titus and Tate Frazier ring in the new year with a discussion about top-ranked Rutgers knocking off Purdue, and UConn’s 10-point loss to Sean Miller and Xavier. Then they do a “gut check/vibe check” on who the best team in the nation is, before moving onto a possibly massive mistake on Tobacco Road . They wrap up the show with shoutouts and closeouts.