Titus & Tate

FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier are joined by Notre Dame alum Tyler Wojciak to discuss Coach Mike Brey’s upcoming departure, who could replace him, and their favorite moments from the Mike Brey-era. Next, they look at both #1 Houston and #2 Kansas losing this weekend, as well as the Purdue Boilermakers returning to #1. Then, Titus shares his takeaways from his visit to Ohio State and their victory over Iowa. They wrap up the show with shoutouts, closeouts, and thoughts on the NFL Playoffs.