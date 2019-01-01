’Til Death was a comedy about the triumphs and tribulations of marriage and friendship from very different perspectives. It was about the funny – and annoying – things that happen between husbands, wives, neighbors and friends day after day after day. The show aired for four seasons on FOX from 2006 to 2010.

Eddie (Brad Garrett) and Joy Stark (Joely Fisher) are your typical long-married couple: Eddie is the unemotional, cynical and somewhat rude husband while Joy is the caring, loving wife who on a daily basis has to put up with all things Eddie. You could say Joy is the yin to Eddie’s yang. As a long-time-married couple, they’ve been through it all together – and actually survived. Joy and Eddie are the perfect fit. As much as they gripe about their marriage, Eddie really does love Joy and Joy, despite it all, loves Eddie for all his shortcomings.

Living in suburban Philadelphia, Eddie and Joy hang with Kenneth “Kenny” Westchester (J.B. Smoove), Eddie’s “little brother” from the Big Brother program. Kenny was in the system as a young boy but never received a Big Brother until, through a computer glitch, he and Eddie were matched up. Kenny is a recent divorcé with a penchant for ice cream, roller-skating and giving Eddie bad relationship advice. As Eddie’s new best friend, he’s the guy with all the answers – the wrong kind.

’Til Death was executive produced by Tim Hobert, Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, Steve Skrovan, David Rosenthal and Brad Garrett for Sony Pictures Television. The series was created by real-life husband-and-wife team Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens, What Women Want, 13 Going On 30).