DD

David Duchovny

Special Agent Fox Mulder

Born and raised in New York City, David Duchovny attended Princeton University, where he played one season as shooting guard on the school’s basketball team, received his master’s degree in English literature and was on the road to earning his Ph.D. when he caught the acting bug. Subsequently, he emerged to become one of the most highly acclaimed actors in Hollywood. For his role on THE X-FILES, Duchovny was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. He also was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his highly acclaimed, and some say risqué, appearances on “The Larry Sanders Show.” In January 1997, he won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama. He has been nominated for a total of three Emmy Awards, eight Golden Globes, nine Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Television Critics Association Award. The press and the public both agree that Duchovny brings a fierce intellect, a quiet intensity and an acerbic wit to his roles on both the small screen and the silver screen. Duchovny added the role of director to his already extensive list of accomplishments when he wrote, directed and starred in three critically acclaimed episodes of THE X-FILES, entitled “The Unnatural,” starring Jessie Martin; “Hollywood A.D.,” starring Garry Shandling and Tea Leoni; and “William.” Other directing credits include FOX’s “Bones” and six episodes of “Californication.” Duchovny’s passion for renegade films has brought him critical acclaim for his performances in the feature films “Kalifornia,” opposite Brad Pitt; “The Rapture,” the controversial film directed by Michael Tolkin in which he starred opposite Mimi Rogers; and “Julia Has Two Lovers,” in which he turned in a much-heralded performance as a telephone hustler. Duchovny played Roland “Rollie” Totheroh, Charlie Chaplin’s longtime confidante and cameraman, in the Sir Richard Attenborough-directed “Chaplin,” starring Robert Downey, Jr. in the title role; and starred in the smash hit “Beethoven,” opposite Charles Grodin and Bonnie Hunt, as the evil yuppie determined to take over Charles Grodin’s character’s company. Additional feature credits include the action-comedy “Evolution,” opposite Julianne Moore and directed by Ivan Reitman; the romantic-comedy “Return to Me,” opposite Minnie Driver and directed by Bonnie Hunt; “The X-Files” movie; and “Playing God,” with Timothy Hutton and Angelina Jolie. Duchovny went on to appear in a hilariously funny cameo in Ben Stiller’s film, “Zoolander.” He is still recognized for his role as “Dennis/Denise Bryson,” the transvestite detective in David Lynch’s breakthrough television series, “Twin Peaks,” and spent four seasons as the impassioned narrator of Zalman King’s erotic anthology cable series, “Red Shoe Diaries.” In 2002, he starred in the ensemble comedy “Full Frontal,” directed by Steven Soderbergh, and co-starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Duchovny made brief returns to television, first appearing in good friend Bonnie Hunt’s show, “Life With Bonnie,” in which he guest-starred as over-the-top weatherman “Johnny Volcano,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2003. Following that, he made a memorable appearance on “Sex and the City,” as an ex-flame of Sarah Jessica Parker’s “Carrie Bradshaw.” Duchovny made his feature directorial debut in 2005 with “House of D,” which he also wrote and appeared in. The film, which starred Robin Williams and Anton Yelchin, vividly captured the spirit of youth in all its joy and heartbreak. Other feature credits include “Trust the Man,” in which he starred again with Julianne Moore and Eva Mendes; “The TV Set,” opposite Sigourney Weaver and Simon Helberg and directed by Jake Kasdan; “Things We Lost in the Fire,” opposite Halle Berry and Benicio Del Toro for Susanne Bier; “The Secret,” directed by Vincent Perez and produced by Luc Besson; “The X-Files: I Want to Believe”; and “The Joneses,” opposite Demi Moore and Amber Heard for director Derrick Borte. Duchovny ventured onto the stage, starring Off-Broadway in Neil LaBute’s play, “Break of Noon,” in which he reunited with his “The X-Files: I Want to Believe” co-star, Amanda Peet. Next, he worked on the independent features “Goats,” opposite Vera Farmiga, Ty Burrell, Graham Phillips and Dakota Johnson; “Phantom,” opposite Ed Harris; and “Louder Than Words,” opposite Hope Davis and Timothy Hutton. His other long-running series, “Californication,” ended its seven-year run in the summer of 2014. “Hank Moody” marked another seminal character portrayed by Duchovny that has made its way into the pop culture lexicon and for whose portrayal he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical. He will soon release his second studio album, “Every Third Thought.” His first album, entitled “Hell Or Highwater,” recorded for Think Say Records (distributed by Caroline), was released in May 2015. His first novel, “Holy Cow,” was released by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in February 2015 and hit The New York Times Best Sellers list. His next book, “Bucky F*cking Dent,” which hit shelves in April 2016, also was published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux. In addition to the first installment of the THE X-FILES event series in 2016, he starred in the network drama series “Aquarius,” on which he also served as executive producer. Duchovny splits his time between Los Angeles and New York and remains the only actor to have won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series in both the Comedy and Drama categories.