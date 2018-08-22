Mitch Pileggi Assistant Director Walter Skinner

Born in Portland, OR, Mitch Pileggi was raised all over the world, as his father was a subcontractor on Department of Defense projects. Hence, Pileggi attended Fullerton College in California, the University of Maryland in Munich, Germany, and the University of Texas. After working briefly on Department of Defense projects himself, Pileggi got involved in regional theater in Austin, TX, performing in such productions as “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Lone Star” and “Bent.” When he began landing a few small parts on television, Pileggi made the move to Los Angeles. Pileggi has developed a large following in the science fiction community, due to his role on THE X-FILES. Other television projects include the role of “Harris Ryland” in “Dallas,” and recurring roles on “Sons of Anarchy,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Supernatural” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” He also appeared opposite Kevin Spacey in the cable film “Recount,” directed by Jay Roach. Pileggi’s feature film credits include “Basic Instinct,” “Shocker,” “Gun Shy” and “Man in the Chair.” He next will be seen starring in the feature film “Polaroid,” scheduled for release this December. Pileggi resides in Los Angeles.